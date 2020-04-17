Sudan

WFP Sudan Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

1.93 million people assisted in March 2020

15,102 mt of food assistance distributed in March 2020

US$3.3 million cash-based transfers made in March 2020

US$51.7 million six-month net funding requirements (May - October 2020)

Operational Updates

• Given the COVID-19 context, WFP prioritized continuation of life-saving food and nutrition assistance while taking measures to minimize the risks of COVID-19 transmission. .

• As part of COVID-19 precautionary measures, WFP developed guidelines for food distributions for WFP staff and cooperating partners. These measures aim to reduce the exposure of beneficiaries, WFP staff and partners to the COVID-19 by allowing for enough space to enable physical distance of at least two meters, hand washing facilities and setting up temperature control areas, where possible.

• WFP precautionary measures are accompanied by intensified COVID-19 awareness campaigns. During distributions beneficiaries are made aware of the COVID19 risks and recommendations on its prevention through visual materials (posters) as well as community messaging.

• Considering the evolving situation and measures aiming at preventing the spread of COVID-19, WFP plans to assist beneficiaries with a double ration in April, covering food requirements for April and May. Doubled distributions will be implemented both for in-kind and cash-based transfers.

• WFP, together with the Nutrition Sector and the Ministry of Health, led the development of the technical guidance on COVID-19 and nutrition programming to support nutrition workers in the field to safely delivering community-based management of acute malnutrition (CMAM) interventions.

• Cascade training on the updated Home Fortification (HF) guidelines were undertaken in the states of Blue Nile and Red Sea from the 9 – 13 of March targeting State Ministry of Health counterparts and WFP’s nutrition partners.

