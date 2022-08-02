WFP Sudan Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

1.8* million people assisted in June 2022

14,319* mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed in June 2022

USD 3.6* million cash-based transfers in June 2022

USD 366 million six months net funding requirements (July – December 2022)

Situation Updates

Operational Updates

In June, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 1.8 million people including 1.2 million people who received emergency food assistance, through 14,319 mt of in-kind food and USD 3.6 million cash-based transfers (CBT).

School meal ensures a daily meal for the children, while improving school enrolment and attendance rates. WFP reached 209,000 children across eight states with school meals or takehome rations.

WFP is carrying out screening for acute malnutrition among children aged 6-59 months and pregnant and lactating women, and treatment of moderate acute malnutrition in 16 states of Sudan. In June, WFP provided nutrition support to 377,000 children under five years and pregnant and breast-feeding women and girls in 16 states.

WFP distributed 170 mt of assorted food items to 18,000 students in five isolated areas in South Kordofan and Blue Nile States as part of its school feeding program. See this Tweet.

WFP conducted a series of training on Mobile Money Transfer modalities and CBT guidelines (such as SIM card activation, pin code reset, etc) for WFP and partners’ staff in Central Darfur and Blue Nile States; aiming to assist cash recipients to access their cash entitlements independently

WFP, in partnership with UNHCR, had completed the rehabilitation of the roads in and around Tunaydbah and Um Rakuba refugee camps in Gedaref State, and has constructed drainage systems in both camps. The rehabilitation of the roads will ensure that humanitarian actors have access to the camps during the rainy season to deliver assistance to nearly 42,000 refugees who reside in these camps.

WFP, in cooperation with UNICEF and implementing partners, conducted a Training of Trainers (TOT) on Community-Based Participatory Planning. 35 participants attended the training from North, West and Central Darfur States where they have been trained on the needs assessment data collection tools for the joint WFP-UNICEF Resilience and Social Cohesion Project in Darfur.

To tackle post-Harvest loss, WFP trains smallholder farmers to use improved post-harvest handling methods, combined with simple but effective hermetic storage equipment. In June, four thousand smallholder farmers have received training on Post Harvest Loss (PHL) reduction in West, Central and South Darfur States.

As part of the Social Behaviour Chain Communication, WFP conducted 22 roadshow on post-harvest loss prevention in South and Central Darfur with the participation of 14,650 people from the targeted villages.