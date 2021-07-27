WFP Sudan Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

3.2 million people assisted in June 2021*

36,055 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

USD 1.7 million of1 cash-based transfers*

USD 60.6 million six months net funding requirements (July – December 2021)

Operational Updates

For the first time in ten years, WFP and partners have been able to access conflict-affected communities in five nongovernmental areas of South Kordofan and Blue Nile States.

In June, WFP delivered 100 mt of nutritious biscuits to 25,000 school children in 83 schools.

As part of its emergency response, in June, WFP assisted 2,690,067 internally displaced people (IDPs), refugees and food insecure residents with life-saving food assistance (inkind food and cash-based transfers (CBT) as well as 341,499 children aged 6-59 months, pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) with preventative and curative nutrition activities.

WFP is providing services and technical support to the Transitional Government of Sudan for the roll-out of the Sudan Family Support Programme (SFSP) - or Thamarat. Since October 2020, WFP distributed a total of SDG (Sudanese Pounds) 766,331,500 (approx. USD 1,716,307) to 523,344 beneficiaries in Khartoum, as well as in North and West Darfur.

In June, WFP Sudan launched life-saving nutrition activities in Al Gezira State, bringing the number of states supported by WFP for the implementation of nutrition programmes to a total of 16 states out of 18. Overall, 542,138 children 6-59 months of age and 127,761 PLWG have received nutrition assistance in 2021, for a total of 669,899 people assisted with nutrition interventions.

In June, WFP held community consultations in collaboration with the Ministry of Education in North Kordofan to prepare for the launch of a nationally owned home-grown school feeding pilot in late 2021.