WFP Sudan Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

3.0 million people assisted June 2020

24,875 mt of food assistance distributed¹

US$ 7.9 million cash-based transfers¹

US$ 96.6 million six months net funding requirements (August 2020 – January 2021)

(1) Includes double distributions in some locations as part of the precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Operational Updates

• Over 2.6 million people were reached with June food assistance (in-kind food or cash-based transfers).

• Distributions include precautionary measures to minimize risks of COVID-19 transmission, such as physical distancing, installation of hand washing facilities and use of personal protective equipment.

• As part of the efforts to minimize the number of times beneficiaries come to distribution sites, when possible,

WFP implemented double distributions to cover June and July food requirements for internally displaced people and refugees.

• WFP started the scale-up of its emergency food assistance in Central Darfur. The expansion reached over 260,000 residents in areas with the highest prevalence of food insecure people, as per the latest WFP comprehensive food security and vulnerability assessment and IPC analysis findings.

• Nutrition activities were delivered in line with the guidance provided on COVID-19 prevention and control measures. Over 250,000 children 6-59 months of age, pregnant and breastfeeding women received nutrition assistance in June 2020.

• In June, WFP launched a nutrition treatment programme in Khartoum state for children 6-59 months and pregnant and breastfeeding women, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, UNICEF and WHO. The programme covered 31 nutrition centres in 7 localities of Khartoum state.

• Take-Home Ration (THR) distributions for students enrolled in WFP-supported schools started in six states. This entitlement was provided as a substitute for on-site school meals that have been suspended due to the closure of schools. Over 172,000 students received take-home rations.