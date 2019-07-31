WFP Sudan Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

1.96 m people assisted in June 2019

18,406 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 4.6 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 50.8 m six months (July-December 2019) net WFP Sudan funding requirements

Operational Updates

• On the 3rd of June, a violent crackdown on protesters in Khartoum took place and subsequently UN non-critical staff were evacuated.

Due to the events Khartoum and Kosti were declared as non-family duty station for the next six months.

• Following the clashes in Khartoum between host communities and South Sudanese refugees, the refugees have been finding alternative locations including open-areas within Sharq El Nil, Jebel Aulia, and Omdurman and camps in White Nile state.

Based on UNHCR’s assessment, the movement of refugees from one location to another is expected to continue, with water, shelter, protection and food identified as the main needs. In June, WFP provided food commodities to 4,000 new arrivals across four camps (Um Sangour, Jouri, Alagaya, Debot Bosin) in White Nile. During the distributions, pregnant and lactating women and children under five years were also supported with Ready-to-use Supplementary Food (RUSF) to treat malnutrition.

• Despite the challenges experienced at the beginning of the month, delivery of food assistance to internally displaced people and refugees continued throughout June. Cash distributions were delayed due to the country wide civil strike, which caused closure of most of the banks.

Implementation was resumed in mid-June after the Eid festive season. Food assistance for assets activities are proceeding in parts of West and Central Darfur.

• WFP is continuing to roll out its school feeding fortification programme. Working jointly with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health, trainings were conducted on the use of micronutrient powders in school feeding programmes, targeting 87 schools in North Darfur.

• A partnership agreement was signed between WFP and UNICEF to formalize collaboration between the two agencies for the duration of the Country Strategic Plan. The partnership aims to improve collaboration and effectiveness in the fight against poverty and hunger in Sudan, with a focus on management, supply chain, social protection.