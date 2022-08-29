WFP Sudan Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

1.3* million people assisted in July 2022

11,500* mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed in July 2022 USD 500,000* cash-based transfers in July 2022

USD 209 million six months net funding requirements (August 2022 – January 2023)

Situation Updates

• As of July 31, over 31,000 people had been displaced following inter-communal violence in Ar Rusayris locality, Blue Nile State. WFP distributed 8.122 mt of assorted food commodities to 5,000 of the affected population. See this tweet on WFP response

• WFP distributed 610 mt of food commodities to 27,060 out of 33,000 who were affected by conflict in June in Kulbus of West Darfur State.

• According to WFP’s Monthly Market Monitor issued in midAugust, the national average cost of WFP local food basket increased by 8 percent from June to July 2022 and 131 percent compared to the same period last year (July 2021) but 122 percent higher in comparison to the same month last year (July 2021). In July, the average national retail price of wheat flour in areas where WFP operates remains the same as the previous month (June 2022). The average national retail price of sorghum reached SDG 342 per kilogram in July; an increase of 12 percent compared to the previous month and 177 percent compared to the same month last year (July 2021).

Read the full report in this link