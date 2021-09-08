WFP Sudan Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

3.3 million people assisted in July 2021*

19,690 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

USD 3.1 million of1 cash-based transfers*

USD 94 million six months net funding requirements (August 2021 – January 2022)

Strategic Updates

• On 2-3 July, the country representatives of WFP, UNDP and UNICEF, participated in a mission to Kauda, South Kordofan, led by the Special Representative of the UN SecretaryGeneral (SRGS) and Head of UNITAMS, Volker Perthes, together with the Special Envoys to Sudan and South Sudan of Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The delegation met with representatives of the Liberation Council of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement – North Abdelaziz El Hilu faction (SPLM - N), with members of the civil society and religious leaders, praising the efforts to reach a peace agreement and demonstrating international support to the peace process.

• On 4-5 July, WFP and UNICEF hosted a USAID mission to Port Sudan to welcome the arrival of nearly 34,000 mt of sorghum. This is the first tranche of USAID’s in-kind donation of 70,000 mt of sorghum. The sorghum will be distributed to vulnerable food-insecure people nationwide, particularly in the Darfur states.