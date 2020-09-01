WFP Sudan Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

2.4 million people assisted July 2020

12,510 mt of food assistance distributed¹

US$125,2071cash-based transfers¹

US$93.5 million six months net funding requirements (September 2020 – February 2021)

Operational Updates

• Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak, WFP continues to provide emergency food assistance to ensure critical support reach the people in need. Over 2.4 million people received food assistance (in-kind food or cash-based transfers) across 13 states during the month of July.

• 255,000 children 6-59 months of age, pregnant and breastfeeding women received nutrition assistance. With the launch of the nutrition programme in Khartoum state, funded by the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and implemented in collaboration with the Khartoum State Ministry of Health, WFP will be assisting 16 states with life-saving nutrition programme, such as treatment of moderate acute malnutrition.

• The implementation of take-home rations in lieu of onsite school meals, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been rolled-out in 10 states. Close to 366,000 primary school students received take-home rations.

• The wave of violence reported in different localities of Darfur region during July left people displaced and in need of humanitarian assistance. WFP participated in inter-agency missions to Fata Borno in North Darfur, Masteri and Geneina in West Darfur to assess the needs of the affected population to be able to respond with emergency food assistance and nutrition support.

• In the context of high inflation and sustained increase in food prices, the cash-based transfer values for general food assistance, food assistance for assets and productive safety nets, have been revised upwards to ensure that beneficiaries continue to receive an adequate level of assistance. The updated value will start to be used in August.