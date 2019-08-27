27 Aug 2019

WFP Sudan Country Brief, July 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jul 2019
Download PDF (273.52 KB)

In Numbers

1.96 m people assisted in June 2019

18,406 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 4,646,720 cash-based transfers made

US$ 62.0 m six months (August 2019 - January 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP has successfully trialed the school feeding voucher programme – which replaces the food take home rations (THR), to encourage attendance of vulnerable school girls while benefitting the nutritional status of the entire household. The voucher-based assistance will allow households to directly purchase fresh products from local retailers, aiming to improve the dietary diversity of the household while supporting local markets. The voucher programme is recommended for scale up across a number of schools in Red Sea and Kassala states. This shift towards a more nutrition-sensitive school feeding program is in line with the commitments under the five-year CSP.

• On 23 July, the Sudan Federal Ministry of Health and development partners launched the results of the second Special Spatial Survey Method (S3MII).
The S3MII is a nationwide survey that shows areas of highest needs & ‘hot-spots’ in nutrition, health, water, sanitation and hygiene indicators at a regional, local and sub-local level. WFP Sudan provided financial support (US$125,000) for fieldwork and training and was part of the technical working group that contributed to the questionnaire, including the full design of the food security and coping strategies section.

• In the aftermath of floods in Al Kuma, in North Darfur, WFP participated in an inter-agency rapid needs assessment. Based on the results, WFP supported 5,112 affected people with food assistance, including 1,060 children under the age of five and pregnant and lactating women (PLW) through the emergency blanket supplementary feeding programme (e-BSFP).

• WFP piloted THR in three schools in Tokar locality (Red Sea state), where 930 school girls received dry cereals to take back home after the school day. The objective is to address gender disparity and promote girls’ attendance by providing an incentive for parents to send their children to school.

• USAID mission arrived in Kassala to monitor WFP and UNICEF ongoing activities.

