Sudan + 1 more
WFP Sudan Country Brief, January 2022
Attachments
In Numbers
1.9 million people assisted in January 2022
7,290 MT of food and nutrition assistance distributed in January 2022
USD 4.3 million of 1 total cash-based transfers in January 2022
USD 243 million six months net funding requirements (February 2022 – July 2022)
Situation Updates
• On 2 January, Sudan’s Prime Minister Mr. Abdallah Hamdok resigned amid continued protests in Khartoum and other cities across the country.
• Following the Prime Minister’s resignation, the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) launched an initiative that aims at bringing together the Sudanese stakeholders to agree on a roadmap to implement the remainder of the transition’s goals. Discussions are ongoing with no consensus reached yet.
• Following the looting and destruction of three WFP warehouses in El Fasher, North Darfur on 28-30 December 2021, the UN officials from WFP, UNICEF, UNHCR and OCHA visited El Fasher on 16-17 January and denounced the attacks on UN operations. Read the full Joint UN statement here.