WFP Sudan Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

1.9 million people assisted in January 2022

7,290 MT of food and nutrition assistance distributed in January 2022

USD 4.3 million of 1 total cash-based transfers in January 2022

USD 243 million six months net funding requirements (February 2022 – July 2022)

Situation Updates

• On 2 January, Sudan’s Prime Minister Mr. Abdallah Hamdok resigned amid continued protests in Khartoum and other cities across the country.

• Following the Prime Minister’s resignation, the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) launched an initiative that aims at bringing together the Sudanese stakeholders to agree on a roadmap to implement the remainder of the transition’s goals. Discussions are ongoing with no consensus reached yet.

• Following the looting and destruction of three WFP warehouses in El Fasher, North Darfur on 28-30 December 2021, the UN officials from WFP, UNICEF, UNHCR and OCHA visited El Fasher on 16-17 January and denounced the attacks on UN operations. Read the full Joint UN statement here.