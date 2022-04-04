WFP Sudan Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

2.7 million people assisted in February 2022

8,379 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed in February 2022

USD 7.9 million total cash-based transfers in February 2022

USD 270 million six months net funding requirements (March 2022 – August 2022)

Situation Updates

WFP has partially resumed operations in North Darfur after more than a month’s suspension following a series of attacks and looting of all three of its warehouses in El Fasher late December 2021. Read the full press release here and Al Jazeera’s report here.

Sudan continues to face a macroeconomic crisis, with food market prices rising due to high production costs, high inflation rates, and devaluation of the local currency. The increase in food prices and high inflation rate is the key driver, as these conditions erode purchasing power for a large proportion of the population, pushing them deeper into food insecurity. The anticipated poor agricultural season, with significant cereal deficit in sorghum and millet supply, will result in higher food prices and further exacerbate food insecurity.