WFP Sudan Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

2.2 million people assisted in February 2020

13,777 mt of food assistance distributed in February 2020

US$3.7 million cash-based transfers made in February 2020

US$50.1 million six-month net funding requirements (April – September 2020)

Operational Updates

• At the request of donors and the Government, WFP coled the development of the joint UN-World Bank social protection framework with UNICEF, UNDP and the World Bank. The framework was presented by the Government at the Friends of Sudan meeting in Stockholm on 18 February.

• WFP co-facilitated the national level Community-Based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) Training of Trainers with the Federal Ministry of Health. 33 participants from all 18 states of Sudan were trained.

• WFP continued to support the displaced population affected by clashes in Geneina (West Darfur) that happened at the end of 2019. Over 48,000 IDPs received February ration of food and nutrition assistance, including some 13,000 children under five and PLW covered with emergency blanket supplementary feeding.

• 119,856 beneficiaries in 15 camps/locations of North Darfur and Kassala finalized digitization in SCOPE (WFP beneficiary information and transfer management platform) in February and are now receiving cash-based transfers in digital form.

• The joint Early Warning System technical working group was established in February 2020, co-led by FAO, WFP and the government’s Food Security Technical Secretariat (FSTS), with the participation of other UN and government agencies.

• WFP Sudan has completed the Gender Transformation Programme (GTP), demonstrating commitment along several dimensions to the pursuit of gender equality and women’s empowerment in its operations. The GTP is a comprehensive gender mainstreaming diploma/tool over a period of 12-18 months that supports and strengthens WFP Country Offices to deliver gender equality outcomes.

• To reduce carbon emissions through renewable energy initiatives, WFP is implementing a solar