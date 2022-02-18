Sudan + 1 more
WFP Sudan Country Brief, December 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
4.9 million people assisted in December 2021
32,457 MT of food and nutrition assistance distributed in December 2021
USD 7.5 million of1 total cash-based transfers in December 2021
USD 205 million six months net funding requirements (January 2022 – June 2022)
Situation Updates
The World Food Programme (WFP) was forced to suspend its operations across North Darfur State in Sudan, following a series of attacks on all three of its warehouses in El Fasher, the state capital. More than 5,200 MT of food as well as non-food items were stolen from the warehouses. The warehouses were completely dismantled, and the structural remains are also destroyed. The suspension could affect close to two million people in the area in 2022. Read the following statements on the incident:
Operational Updates
WFP continued to provide life-saving food and nutrition assistance to vulnerable people in need. In December, WFP reached 4.9 million people, bringing the total number of people assisted in Sudan to 8.8 million in 2021.
In November, WFP provided school meals or take-home rations to an estimated 1.5 million children in 15 states in Sudan.
Over 508,000 children under five and pregnant and nursing women received nutritional assistance across 16 states in December, bringing the total number of people assisted with nutrition to 1.7 million in 2021.
WFP aims at improving the national institutions systems and capacities by sourcing food, goods, and services from local suppliers, in addition to international suppliers. In 2021, WFP purchased over 217,000 MT of food from Sudan, injecting USD77 million into Sudan’s economy.
WFP Sudan encourages traders to source sorghum directly from small-holder farmers to increase income and food security for small-scale farming households. 3,200 MT of the last local purchase of 44,000 MT sorghum was sourced from small-holder farmers.
To prevent post-harvest losses, WFP reached a total of 53,000 smallholder farmers in 12 states during the 2020/21 harvest season with hermetic storage equipment (such as hermetic storage bags and silos) and trainings in post-harvest handling, aggregation, storage, value addition, food quality and linking to markets.
WFP continues to assist the Ethiopian refugees who crossed the borders into East Sudan following the clashes in the Tigray region. In 2021, over 56,000 refugees in Kassala, Gedaref and Blue Nile States received WFP’s monthly food and nutritional assistance.