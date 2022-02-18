WFP Sudan Country Brief, December 2021

The World Food Programme (WFP) was forced to suspend its operations across North Darfur State in Sudan, following a series of attacks on all three of its warehouses in El Fasher, the state capital. More than 5,200 MT of food as well as non-food items were stolen from the warehouses. The warehouses were completely dismantled, and the structural remains are also destroyed. The suspension could affect close to two million people in the area in 2022. Read the following statements on the incident: