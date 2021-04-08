WFP Sudan Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

3.3 million people assisted in December 2020

25,507 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed

USD 8.7 million of1 cash-based transfers

USD 173.8 million six months net funding requirements (January– June 2021)

Operational Updates

General food assistance:

WFP delivered life-saving assistance through distribution of inkind food and cash-based transfers (CBT) to internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees and crisis-affected people.  Read here the story of Susana, who sought refuge into one of the camps in White Nile State and relies on WFP assistance to provide food to her six children. Susana’s story is just one of many that demonstrate the link between conflict and hunger and the critical role that food assistance plays in supporting the first steps towards peace and stability. This article is part of a series to mark the World Food Programme (WFP) receiving the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize on 10 December.

Nutrition support:

WFP continues to provide nutrition assistance to treat and prevent malnutrition in children aged 6 to 59 months and pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG).  Read here the story of baby Nahla, who was treated for malnutrition and received ready-to-use supplementary food at a health centre in Khartoum State, where WFP is providing nutrition support thanks to funding from the Central Emergency Fund (CERF) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, WHO and UNICEF. Her mother Fathiya recalls, “Two months ago, she was unable to move any part of her body as she was too weak. Now she is a different person as you can see. She moves, smiles and tries to jump out of my arms. The recovery is amazing.” Productive safety net programme:

WFP helps vulnerable families to address their immediate food needs through the distribution of cash-based transfer (CBT) entitlements, while promoting longer-term food security and resilience through creation of assets and skills development.

School feeding activities:

WFP continues to provide take-home rations in lieu of on-site school meals as schools remain closed due to COVID-19 measures. In addition, vulnerable families of schoolgirls received CBT assistance in Kassala and Red Sea States, which have traditionally low school enrolment and retention for girls.

The CBT assistance aims to keep girls in school and support dietary diversity. As part of his support, social behavioural change communication messages about nutrition were delivered, to encourage the purchase of fresh and healthy food for a diversified diet. In 2020, around 28,000 girls and family members were assisted with this initiative.

• WFP addresses the food and nutrition needs of Ethiopian refugees who arrived in eastern Sudan from Tigray’s region. WFP also provides fuel and logistics services to support the humanitarian community’s response, operating the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) flights to the area, setting-up storage capacity for food and other vital supplies.