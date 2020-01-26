26 Jan 2020

WFP Sudan Country Brief, December 2019

from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2019
Download PDF (419.2 KB)

In Numbers

2.23 million people assisted in December 2019

17,019 mt of food assistance distributed in December 2019

US$3.18 million cash-based transfers made in December 2019

US$17.3 million six-month net funding requirements (February – July 2020)

Operational Updates

• A significant breakthrough in humanitarian access was achieved in December 2019. The first UN humanitarian assistance since conflict began in 2011 was distributed by a WFP-led, UN interagency team in Yabus (Blue Nile State). Over 10,000 people received food and nutrition assistance. WFP Executive Director accompanied by teams from WFP’s Sudan and South Sudan operations and leaders of the UN country team in Sudan were present in Yabus to witness the delivery of assistance.

• WFP spearheaded an inter-agency assessment mission to Kauda in South Kordofan. This was the first UN interagency mission in the area since 2011. WFP joined by UNICEF, WHO, FAO, OCHA, and UNHCR met with the communities on the ground and visited two schools to explore potential for the launch of school feeding activities.

• In coordination with UN agencies and NGO partners, and based on the results of a rapid needs assessment which took place early December, WFP provided emergency food assistance to approximately 5,000 IDPs who started arriving in November in Kadugli from SPLM-N areas of South Kordofan. According to community leaders, the arrivals were prompted by improved security situation and the conducive environment created by on-going peace negotiations.

• WFP led the development of a UN position paper on an integrated social protection approach. The integrated framework was developed in consultation with partner UN agencies and proposes a three-track approach to respond to identified needs and mitigate the impact of upcoming economic reforms in the immediate and medium-terms.

• WFP in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Health conducted on 29 December one day workshop on Universal Salt Iodization (USI) targeting salt stakeholders including producers and traders. The workshop aimed to present the progress of USI in Sudan and to understand the salt industry structure, production, exports and imports of raw and iodized salt.

