23 Jan 2019

WFP Sudan Country Brief, December 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2018
In Numbers

15,765 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1.78 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 35.2 m six months (February-July 2019) net funding requirements

2.37 m people assisted in December 2018

Operational Updates

• Since 20 December, popular demonstrations have taken place in 29 localities across Sudan, including greater Khartoum. The protests were prompted by economic distress that has sharply increased the cost of living in the country. Sudan is currently experiencing shortages of bread, fuel, essential medicines and cash, affecting basic livelihoods and food security.
In response to the demonstrations, the Sudanese Government has taken temporary actions to improve the availability of bread and cash in Khartoum and other localities, and eleven state governments have closed schools and universities to prevent any security incidents.

• Every year, farmers in Sudan lose 30-40% of their crops post-harvest, due to poor storage conditions. This represents a loss of over one billion dollars for the local economy. Hermetic storage bags are a safe, cost-effective solution that can enable farmers to preserve more of their grain, all year round. In line with the scale-up of WFP’s current resilience programme in Sudan, WFP, jointly with the Government of Sudan and private sector manufacturers, launched an innovative national marketing campaign, the Hermetic Storage Campaign, to create awareness about the benefits of good storage conditions for crops. The hermetic storage campaign is an innovative initiative that supports the scale-up of WFP’s current resilience programme in Sudan.
In 2019, WFP aims to provide 500,000 smallholder farmers in the eastern States of Kassala and Gedarif with more efficient food storage techniques. The project aims to reach four million farmers by 2023

