Sudan
WFP Sudan Country Brief, August 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
3.1 million people assisted in August
2021* 27,595 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*
USD 4 million of1 cash-based transfers*
USD 122 million six months net funding requirements (September 2021 – February 2022)
Operational Updates
Since January, WFP has provided food and nutritional assistance to a total of 7.1 million internally displaced people (IDPs), refugees and food insecure residents across Sudan.
This includes around 1.1 million beneficiaries (of whom around 867,000 children under five and 255,000 pregnant and lactating women and girls) who received WFP’s nutrition support.
In August, WFP provided immediate general food assistance to 10,000 people affected by floods in Gedaref State.
WFP distributed three months’ worth of food rations to over 30,000 newly internally displaced people in Sortony, North Darfur.
Building Resilience
- WFP conducted a mission to Kauda from 24 to 31 August and held a two-day workshop, to ensure the implementation of the Productive Safety Net (PSN) as part of the future resilience programmes. The establishment of strong partnerships with all the stakeholders, in particular the inclusion of the local community from the beginning of the planning process, is key to the success of these activities.
Food security and assessments
- Sudan continues to face a macroeconomic crisis, which has reduced the families’ purchasing power and their ability to provide for themselves. The inflation reached 388 percent in August, and the cost of a WFP-monitored local food basket reached SDG 221(USD xx), which is 147 percent higher compared to August 2020 and 601 percent higher compared to August 2019.
Monitoring and Evaluation
- The cash assistance and on-site meals provided by WFP in Red Sea and Kassala States have proven positive effects on female students’ school attendance and their parents’ support. Sixty-one percent of the households in the Kassala State said they would not have sent their daughters to school, in the absence of WFP’s assistance.