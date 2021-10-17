WFP Sudan Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

Operational Updates

Since January, WFP has provided food and nutritional assistance to a total of 7.1 million internally displaced people (IDPs), refugees and food insecure residents across Sudan.

This includes around 1.1 million beneficiaries (of whom around 867,000 children under five and 255,000 pregnant and lactating women and girls) who received WFP’s nutrition support.

In August, WFP provided immediate general food assistance to 10,000 people affected by floods in Gedaref State.