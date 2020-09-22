WFP Sudan Country Brief, August 2020

In Numbers

Operational Updates

In view of the rapidly deteriorating food security situation, WFP plans to gradually scale up its emergency interventions through unconditional food assistance targeting an additional 2.5 million people. With this scale-up, WFP plans to reach 6.8 million people with monthly food assistance by the end of 2020. The scale-up has started in Jebel Marra (Central Darfur), reaching over 260,000 residents with food assistance.

Following floods in various parts of the country, WFP participated in rapid inter-agency assessment missions to the affected states and subsequently delivered food and nutrition assistance to 3,500 people in White Nile and North Darfur. WFP is also preparing to deliver emergency assistance to 16,265 people in East Darfur.

In order to mitigate the hyperinflation which reached a record high of 167 percent in August, and the doubling of the local food basket, WFP increased the cash-based transfer values for general food assistance, food assistance for assets, productive safety nets (PSN) and take home rations. This will ensure that the targeted people continue to receive an adequate level of assistance. The gap between the official and unofficial exchange rates widened further to a staggering 213 percent with a significant impact on the price of imports, including food and agricultural inputs, thereby putting additional pressure on people’s purchasing power and operational running costs.