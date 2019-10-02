02 Oct 2019

WFP Sudan Country Brief, August 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Aug 2019
In Numbers

  • 1.35 m people assisted in August 2019
  • 9,270 mt of food assistance distributed
  • US$ 3,795,648 cash-based transfers made
  • US$ 38.2 m six months (October 2019 - March 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

  • During the month of August WFP has assisted 1.35 million people, 31 percent less than in July. This is due to the suspension of school feeding activities following the closure of all schools across Sudan.

  • The federal Ministry of Health and WFP have signed an agreement whereby WFP will procure Ready-toSupplementary Food (RUSF) and Vitamino Micronutrient Powders on behalf of the Ministry of Health.

  • An agreement was signed between WFP and the Ministry of Education (MoE) to enable the transition towards a nationally owned and funded school feeding programme. The primary goals are to strengthen nutrition-sensitive approaches to school meals and enhance access to primary school education through integration into the Education Sector Strategy and National Nutrition Strategic Plans. More specifically, MoE and WFP will work together to craft and strengthen national policies, strategies, legislative and institutional frameworks for improving school feeding outcomes by focusing on capacity development across planning, implementation, programme management, coordination and monitoring and evaluation.

  • Under the agreement between WFP and UNHCR on the use of biometric verification in White Nile, a joint sensitization campaign was launched in the South Sudanese refugee camps. Actual implementation of biometric verification is expected to take place during the September distributions.

