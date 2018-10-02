WFP Sudan Country Brief, August 2018

In Numbers

10,900 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 3,583,562 cash-based transfers made

US$ 26.8 m six months (October 2018 - March 2019) net funding requirements

1.1 m people assisted in August 2018

Operational Updates

WFP Executive Director, Mr David Beasley, visited the Sudan operation between 4 and 7 of August.

The visit included the Country Office in Khartoum and travels to field locations to observe food and voucher distributions in Nyala, South Darfur. In addition, the Executive Director met with Sudanese state and federal government officials as well as representatives of other UN agencies to discuss joint strategies for the improvement of food security in the country and appeal to donors for further funding.

On 5 August, WFP Executive Director, Mr. David Beasley, launched the nation-wide commercial retail platform for the WFP Sudan specific micronutrient powder Vitamino. Vitamino is part of the WFP Sudan’ strategy for food fortification to eradicate hidden hunger (micronutrient deficiencies).

Furthermore, the Vitamino initiative fosters government and private sector ownership of strategies to strengthen food security in the country. Overtime, such initiatives should pave the way towards capacity building and WFP’s exit strategy from Sudan.

The situation in Jabel Marra is still at emergency levels and WFP continues to provide food assistance in Thur, Nertiti, Gildo and Golo to 142,259 vulnerable beneficiaries.

In August, WFP initiated a Post-Harvest Losses reduction programme in El Fasher, North Darfur.

The activities aim to develop farmer’s capacity to use hermetic bags (air tight sealed bags to safely preserve food) and show its benefits for storing grain. Up to 700,000 mt of crops are lost every year in Sudan during post-harvest storage, and hermetic bags can help mitigate that loss.