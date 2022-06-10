WFP Sudan Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

2.4* million people assisted in April 2022

5,500* mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed in April 2022

USD 5.2* million of total cash-based transfers in April 2022

USD 326 million six months net funding requirements (May – October 2022)

Situation Updates

• Intercommunal fighting which erupted on 22 – 24 April in West Darfur’s Kereneik and Geneina resulted in at least 165 deaths and an estimated 98,000 people displaced, according to preliminary reports. Food and livelihood needs are high as the majority of the people lost all their food stocks and possessions during the conflict and are unable to carry on with their usual livelihood activities.

Due to the security situation, WFP temporarily suspended food distribution and United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) suspended its flights in and out of Geneina for 3 days.

Operational Updates

• In April, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to over 2.4 million people including 2 million people who received emergency food assistance, through in-kind food and cash-based transfers. The volume of food and cash distributed in April amounted to 5,500 mt and USD 5.2 million respectively.

• In April, one million children across eight states received school meals or take-home rations.

• A total of 140,000 children under five and pregnant and lactating women received WFP’s nutrition support across 16 states.

• WFP Sudan scaled up its mobile cash-based transfers to four new locations in East Darfur and West Kordofan States with its partner MTN, following the pilot in Jamaa Internally Displaced Person (IDP) Camp, Geneina. WFP delivered SIM cards to 15,400 beneficiaries and trained partners and community leaders on how to activate and use SIM cards to access cash entitlements. In April, 730,000 beneficiaries received their entitlement through cash based transfers.

• WFP and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) signed an agreement to rehabilitate roads and drainage systems in three refugee camps in Gedaref State. The project will be implemented in May and June ahead of the rainy season and is expected to improve accessibility to these camps during the rainy season.

• In April, 2,590 farmers,of whom 72 percent were women, were trained on Post Harvest Loss (PHL) in West Darfur State and received training manuals. In White Nile State, a local radio station used radio to raise awareness on PHL and promote the use of hermetic bags to reduce PHL.

• In April, WFP, in collaboration with Khartoum State Ministry of Health, conducted a Training of Trainers targeting the ministry's staff in two localities of Khartoum. The trained staff will carry out the distribution of quality Micronutrient Powder (Vitamino) and raise awareness at the health facility to prevent micronutrient deficiencies among children under five.