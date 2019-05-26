WFP Sudan Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

1,5 m people assisted in April 2019

10,576 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 3,916,328 cash-based transfers made

US$ 72.3 m six months (May-October 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• Since the beginning of April, a steady number of refugees from Central African Republic (CAR) and South Sudan have been arriving in the southern part of South Darfur. The new arrivals are mainly women and children, who received an emergency response package upon their arrival in the country, including nutrition products. WFP Sudan is planning visits to the area to assess the situation including nutrition and food security.

• The Federal Ministry of Health approved WFP’s introduction of a special nutritious product that helps prevent malnutrition among children under 5 years and pregnant and lactating women (PLW). The special product is composed of micronutrient and essential fatty acids particularly required in emergency settings, where basic nutritional intake is scarce. This product will be provided along with general food assistance as a blanket feeding programme for vulnerable groups.

• The WFP Sudan School Feeding Fortification Programme was rolled out as a pilot phase in 87 schools across two localities located in North Darfur state in April. A visit that included orientation meetings with stake-holders and technical discussions with the Ministries of Education and Health was conducted in El Fasher.

• WFP intends to introduce imported fortified school snacks for the supported schools in Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan states. Efforts are underway to identify domestic manufacturers to likely produce locally fortified snacks for WFP School Feeding Programme.