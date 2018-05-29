29 May 2018

WFP Sudan Country Brief, April 2018

Report
World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2018
Operational Updates

  • In April 2018, the Federal Ministry of Health endorsed micronutrient powders to be included in the list of essential drugs for children in Sudan. The micronutrient powders are tasteless, colourless, can be added to food after preparation and contain 15 micronutrients, which help improve the nutritional status of children, and pregnant and lactating women.

  • The Ministry of Security and Social Development joined the Cash Working Core Group (CWCG), which includes social protection actors, UN agencies, NGOs and donors and is aimed at aligning efforts for social protection in the country.
    The decision to merge the existing Social Protection Working Group with the CWCG was taken to improve coordination between social protection actors in both humanitarian and development spheres, the Government and donors.

  • WFP responded to a drought in North Darfur, assisting approximately 97,000 severely food insecure individuals across eight localities. WFP Sudan plans to provide half rations followed by Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) activities for the drought affected families.

  • WFP Deputy Country Director of Operations, Adham Musallam, attended the opening of two new salt factories in Port Sudan. The factories will contribute to the production of Iodised Salt and aims to prevent and reduce iodine deficiency in Sudan. The Federal Ministry of Industry, WFP and World Health Organization (WHO) organised a joint mission to assess the quality and capacity of the salt factories.

  • WFP Sudan attended an annual African Union Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme Partnership Platform (CAADP) meeting in Gabon, with a delegation from the Government of Sudan. WFP organised an event to highlight its engagement on the implementation of the CAADP Malabo business plan (2017-2021), and how it is aligning with the Sudanese government’s priorities.

