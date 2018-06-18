18 Jun 2018

WFP Monthly Market Update - Sudan, May 2018

from World Food Programme
Published on 31 May 2018
Highlights

▪ The national average retail price of sorghum significantly increased by 9.7 percent, in WFP areas, compared to the previous month.

▪ The retail prices of sorghum increased or remained steady in all states compared to the previous month, except West Darfur decreased by 11 percent.

▪ The national average price of goat slightly increased by 3.2 percent compared to the previous month; the highest increase was observed in Kassala and South Darfur increased by 11 and 10 percent, respectively.

▪ The national average retail price of groundnut remained steady compared to the previous month.

▪ The wholesale prices of sorghum and millet, in ElGadarif Auction Market, were significantly increased by 10 to 7 percent, respectively, in comparison to the previous month, while it still higher by 190 and 100 percent, respectively, compared to the same period of the previous year.

