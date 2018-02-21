WFP Monthly Market Update - Sudan, January 2018

Highlights

The national average price of sorghum increased sharply by 32.0 percent compared to the previous month (December 2017), and expected to increase during the coming months after the Government lifted wheat subsidy and devaluation of Sudanese currency.

The retail prices of sorghum sharply increased (30+ percent) in 9 out of 12 states, South Darfur showed the highest increase (49 percent).

The national average price of goat increased by 15.8 percent in January 2018 compared to the previous month due to the poor pasture condition and high cost of supplementary feedings; the highest increase was observed in Kassala (45 percent).

The national average price of groundnut increased by 19.7 percent compared to the previous month due to the diminishing supply from the last season production.

Summary

The national average price of sorghum sharply increased by 32% compared to December 2017. The current national retail price of sorghum increased by 76 percent compared to the same period of the previous year (January 2017). This attributed to a reduction in the total harvestable area in the current season (2017/18) in addition to new government policies that lifted wheat subsidy and devaluation of Sudanese currency. Discouraging sorghum prices during the previous season in addition to the delay of rainfall and long dry spells in many areas contributed to significant decrease in sorghum production.

The national average price of sorghum was 133 percent higher than the five-year average of January.

The national average price of goat increased by 15.8 percent compared to the previous month (December 2017), this attributed to the high cost of production, and poor pasture condition. The national average price of goat increased by 69.5 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. The national average price of goat higher by 127.5 percent than the five-year average of the same month (January). This high variation in the national average price of goat is mainly attributed to the inflationary increase in the cost of production, such as medicines and supplementary feeding.

The national average price of groundnut increased by 19.7 percent compared to the previous month. The increase in the groundnut prices is mainly attributed to the high demand from the international market. Groundnut prices expected to increase further during the coming months due to new government policies (currency devaluation, which increase the demand for the export market).

The national average price of groundnut higher by 103 percent compared to the same period of the previous year (January 2017), this is due to high demand from local and international markets in addition to inflationary increase in the costs of production.

The national average price of groundnut higher by 146.0 percent compared to the five-year average of the same month.

Additional price data for the three commodities for 2016, 2017 and 2018 by the state found in annex 1 (page 7).