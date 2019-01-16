WFP Monthly Market Update - Sudan, December 2018

Highlights

- Though it is the harvesting season for one of the best rainy season during the last decade, the national average price of crops and livestock increased significantly during December compared to previous month.

- In El Gadarif auction market, the monthly average wholesale price of sorghum in December increased compared to November while the millet price slightly decreased. the prices of both increased by more than 100% compared to December 2017.

- In December, the national average retail price of sorghum increased by 11.3%, it increased in all states except North Darfur remained stable.

- The national average retail price of goat increased by 11 percent in December compared to November, it increased in 9 out of 12 states.

- The national average retail price of groundnut increased by 5.5 percent in December compared to the previous month, it increased in nine out of eleven states.

Summary of Market Prices in WFP Areas

The national average price of sorghum slightly increased by 11.30 percent compared to November 2018. This attributed to unexpected average to below average sorghum crop harvest in this season 2018/19. The current national retail price of sorghum is higher by 139 percent compared to the same period of the previous year (December 2017). This due to the high cost of production compared to the previous year, in addition to the partial lifting of wheat subsidy and devaluation of Sudanese currency.

The national average price of sorghum was 236 percent higher than the five-year average of the same month (December).

The national average price of goat increased by 11.0 percent compared to the previous month (November 2018), as the result of good rainfall and rich pasture condition this season, which reduce the animal supply to the market (usually, animal owners, bring more animals to the market to get cash to purchase fodder from the market instead of depending on the free grazing pasture). The price of goat increased by 113.0 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

The national average price of goat higher by 253 percent compared to the five-year average of the same month. This high variation in national average price compared to the previous years’ is mainly attributed to inflationary increase in the cost of production and devaluation of Sudanese currency, which increased demand of livestock for export markets.

The national average price of groundnut increased by 5.0 percent compared to the previous month. The price of groundnut expected to continue its steady increase from the beginning of January 2019 up to the onset of the new groundnut plantation season in June 2019. This increase also attributed to low production, sharp increase in the price of substitutes (sesame crop) and high demand of groundnut to the export markets. This sharp increase in the prices of oil seed crops expected to increase the prices of vegetable oil.

The national average price of groundnut was higher by 77 percent compared to the same period of the previous year (December 2017), this is due to the high cost of production and growing demand for the export. The national average price of groundnut higher by 196.0 percent compared to the five-year average of the same month.

Additional price data of the three commodities for 2016, 2017 and 2018 by the state found in annex 2 (page 9).