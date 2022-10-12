WFP Market Monitor - Sudan: September 2022

Highlights

▪ The national average retail price of sorghum was SDG461/Kg, which is a sharp increase of 11.3% compared to the previous month.

▪ The national average retail price of Wheat flour was SDG774/Kg, which is a slight decrease of 0.4% compared to the previous month.

▪ The national average retail price of the goat was SDG22,976/head, which is a slight decrease of 2.8% compared to the previous month.

▪ The national average retail price of groundnut was SDG14,531/sack, which is a slight decrease of 1.9% compared to the previous month.

▪ The national average cost of the WFP local food basket was SDG566, which is an increase of 8.1% compared to the previous month.