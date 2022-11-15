WFP Market Monitor - Sudan: October 2022

Highlights

The national average retail price of sorghum was SDG461.51/Kg, which is a slight decrease of 1.14% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of Wheat flour was SDG763/Kg, which is a slight decrease of 1.42% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of the goat was SDG21,961/head, which is a decrease of 2.38% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of groundnut was SDG14,501/sack, which is a decrease of 3.09% compared to the previous month.