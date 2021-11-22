WFP Market Monitor - Sudan: October 2021

Highlights

• The national average retail price of sorghum was SDG140.07 /kg, which is an increase by 4.12% compared to the previous month.

• The national average retail price of Wheat flour was SDG395.6/kg, which is an increase by 8.33% compared to the previous month.

• The national average retail price of goat was SDG19,641/head, which is a slight increase by 0.14% compared to the previous month.

• The national average retail price of groundnut was SDG13,444/sack, which is a decrease by 4.98% compared to the previous month.

• The national average cost of WFP local food basket was SDG246.45, which is an increase by 6.10% compared to the previous month.

Food Security Outlook

During October, the parallel foreign exchange rate was stable around the official rate SDG447 per 1 US$. The inflation rate showed a decrease in September 2021 (365.82%) compared to 387.56% in August 2021, while the monthly percentage change in CPI was 15.55% compared to 6.52% in August, which shown a significant increase in the prices of commodities and services. As the result, the average cost of WFP local food basket (LFB) increased to SDG246.45 in October compared SDG232.298 in September 2021. On the other hand, there was slight increase in the average casual labor wage-daily rate (SDG1,515), which is a significant increased by 16.2 percent compared to September 2021 while it was higher by 219 percent compared the same period of previous year.

The sustained food insecurity and economic crisis may continue even after the main summer harvest season in November 2021 to February 2022, as complete lifting of fuel subsidy and free exchange policy pushed the production cost more than 3 to 4 times compared to previous season, which expected to increase the prices of crops and foods next year.