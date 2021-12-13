WFP Market Monitor - Sudan: November 2021

Highlights

The national average retail price of sorghum was SDG147.89 /kg, which is an increase by 5.58% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of Wheat flour was SDG582.21/kg, which is an increase by 47.17% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of goat was SDG19,960/head, which is a slight increase by 1.62% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of groundnut was SDG11,756/sack, which is a decrease by 12.56% compared to the previous month.

The national average cost of WFP local food basket was SDG262.21, which is an increase by 6.39% compared to the previous month.

Food Security Outlook

During November, the parallel and official foreign exchange rate was stable around SDG447 per 1 US$. The inflation rate showed a decrease in October 2021 (350.84%) compared to 365.82% in September 2021, while the monthly percentage change in CPI was +4.29% compared to 15.55% in the previous month, which shown slight an increase in the prices of commodities and services. As the result, the average cost of WFP local food basket (LFB) increased to SDG262.21 in November compared to SDG246.45 in October 2021. On the other hand, there was increase in the average casual labor wage-daily rate (SDG1,745), which is a significant increased by 15.2 percent compared to October 2021 while it was higher by 230 percent compared the same period of previous year. The sustained food insecurity and economic crisis may continue even after the main summer harvest season in November 2021 to February 2022, as complete lifting of fuel subsidy, free exchange policy pushed the production cost more than four times compared to the previous season. The prices of crops and foods are expected to maintain its increasing trends during the next year.