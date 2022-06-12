WFP Market Monitor - Sudan: May 2022

Highlights

▪ The national average retail price of sorghum was SDG280.5/Kg, which is an increase of 12.55% compared to the previous month.

▪ The national average retail price of Wheat flour was SDG739.2/Kg, which is a decrease of 1.73% compared to the previous month.

▪ The national average retail price of the goat was SDG21,363/head, which is an increase of 8.62% compared to the previous month.

▪ The national average retail price of groundnut was SDG14,323/sack, which is an increase of 5.53% compared to the previous month.

▪ The national average cost of the WFP local food basket was SDG422.3, which is an increase of 4.21% compared to the previous month.

Food Security Outlook

In May 2022, the official foreign exchange rate was around SDG446.35/1US$, while the average parallel one was 570SDG/1US$, while the commercial banks’ average rate was around 568SDG/1 US$. The inflation rate showed a decrease in April 2022 (220.71 percent) compared to 263.16 percent in March 2022, while the monthly percentage change in the consumer price index (CPI) was +4.17 percent compared to +13.02 percent in March. The WFP local food basket cost (LFB) increased to SDG422.34 in May compared to SDG405.28 in April 2022.

The average casual labor daily wage rate has increased to SDG3,034, which is an increase of 12.39 percent compared to April 2022 while it was higher by 245.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year (May 2021). On the other hand, there was sustained food insecurity and economic crisis which is expected to continue for the coming lean season, which is far below the previous season’s harvest. The sorghum price in Al-Gadaref Auction Market is increased by 9.0 percent compared to the previous month (April 2022) and 171.0 percent compared to the previous year (May 2021). As a result, the prices of crops and foods are expected to maintain their increasing trends during the upcoming lean season, June – September 2022.