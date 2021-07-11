WFP Market Monitor - Sudan: May 2021

Highlights

The national average retail price of sorghum was SDG103.64/kg, which is an increase by 3.64% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of Wheat flour was SDG299.25/kg, which is an increase by 9.93% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of goat was SDG11,864/head, which is an increase by 22.97% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of groundnut was SDG10,655/sack, which is an increase by 12.49% compared to the previous month.

The national average cost of local food basket was SDG175.25, which is an increase by 15.14% compared to the previous month.

Food Security Outlook

In May, the average cost of local food basket (LFB) increased to SDG175.25. The high demand of foreign currency from the parallel market was widened the gap between the official rates and parallel rates during May 2021; as 1 US$ traded around SDG446 on average in parallel market compared to SDG425 in official one and SDG385 in parallel market during April 2021. The fast devaluation of currency during last month was captured in the high cost of LFB which increased by more than 15 %, which will be monitored closely by WFP. The inflation rate of foods and drinks group showed stability in April 2021 (253%), while the general inflation rate showed a record increase (363.14%), compared to 341.78% in March 2021. If the value of Sudanese currency continued to deteriorate, the food security of vast number of populations will be endanger during the coming months (lean season). On the other hand, there was slight improvement in the casual labor wage - daily rate, which increased by 3.0 percent compared to April 2021 and 213 percent compared to May 2020.