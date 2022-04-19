WFP Market Monitor - Sudan: March 2022

Highlights

▪ The national average retail price of sorghum was SDG198.24/Kg, which is a sharp increase by 20.04% compared to the previous month.

▪ The national average retail price of Wheat flour was SDG681.18/Kg, which is a significance increase by 13.86% compared to the previous month.

▪ The national average retail price of goat was SDG18,958/head, which is slight decrease by 1.33% compared to the previous month.

▪ The national average retail price of groundnut was SDG11,548/sack, which is a significance increase by 14.13% compared to the previous month.

▪ The national average cost of WFP local food basket was SDG349.93, which is a sharp increase by 19.93% compared to the previous month.

Food Security Outlook

During March 2022, the official foreign exchange rate was around SDG446.35/1US$, while the average parallel one was 628SDG/1US$, which sharp devaluation by around 23 percent compared to February 2022. The inflation rate showed slight increase in March 2022 (263.2 percent) compared to 258.4 percent in February 2022, while the monthly percentage change in the consumer price index (CPI) was +13.02 percent compared to +14.39 percent in the previous month. The average cost of WFP local food basket (LFB) sharply increased to SDG349.93 in March compared to SDG291.77 in February 2022.

The average casual labor daily wage rate has increased to SDG2,510, which is an increase by 17.35 percent compared to February 2022 while it was higher by 207 percent compared the same period of previous year (March 2021). On the other hand, there was sustained food insecurity and economic crisis which expected to continue after the main summer harvest season, which far below the previous season harvest. The sorghum price in Al-Gadaref Auction Market increased by 18.5 percent compared to previous month (February 2022) and 140.7 percent compared the previous year (March 2021). As the result of these factors, the prices of crops and foods are expected to maintain its increasing trends during 2022.