WFP Market Monitor - Sudan: March 2021

Highlights

The national average retail price of sorghum was SDG98.21/kg, which is slight increase by 0.90% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of Wheat flour was SDG261.9/kg, which is an increase by 7.89% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of goat was SDG8,547/head, which is an increase by 13.05% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of groundnut was SDG8,361/sack, which is an increase by 16.80% compared to the previous month.

The national average cost of local food basket was SDG149.5, which is a decrease by 1.43% compared to the previous month.

Food Security Outlook

In March, the average cost of local food basket is slightly decreased to 149.5 SDG. The exchange rate policy change is likely to have impact on the food prices which clearly captured in the local food basket cost that slightly decreased compared to the previous month, which will be monitored closely by WFP. The Sudanese currency since mid-February 2021 was traded around 378 to 381 SDG for 1 US$, on average., in both official and parallel markets. There was tremendous increase in the inflation rates during the previous months (304.33 percent in January 2021 and 330.78 percent in February 2021). There was an improvement in the casual labor wage-daily rate, which increased by 11.0 percent in March 2021 compared to previous month, that could improve the purchasing power of the population and mitigate the impact of high food prices.