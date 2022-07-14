WFP Market Monitor - Sudan: June 2022

Highlights

▪ The national average retail price of sorghum was SDG304.4/Kg, which is an increase of 8.52% compared to the previous month.

▪ The national average retail price of Wheat flour was SDG762.2/Kg, which is an increase of 3.11% compared to the previous month.

▪ The national average retail price of the goat was SDG23,144/head, which is an increase of 8.34% compared to the previous month.

▪ The national average retail price of groundnut was SDG14,032/sack, which is a decrease of 2.03% compared to the previous month.

▪ The national average cost of the WFP local food basket was SDG457.8, which is an increase of 8.4% compared to the previous month.

Food Security Outlook

In June 2022, the official foreign exchange rate was around SDG446.35/1US$, while the average parallel one was 570SDG/1US$, while the commercial banks’ average rate was around 566SDG/1 US$. The inflation rate showed a decrease in May 2022 (192.21 percent) compared to 220.71 percent in April 2022, while the monthly percentage change in the consumer price index (CPI) was +6.8 percent compared to +4.17 percent in April. The WFP local food basket cost (LFB) increased to SDG457.8 in June compared to SDG422.3 in May 2022.

The average casual labor daily wage rate has decreased to SDG2,942, which is a decrease of 3.04 percent compared to May 2022 while it was higher by 142.7 percent compared to the same period of the previous year (June 2021). On the other hand, there was sustained food insecurity and economic crisis which is expected to continue for the ongoing lean season, which is far below the previous season’s harvest. The sorghum price in Al-Gadaref Auction Market is slightly increased by 1.0 percent compared to the previous month (May 2022) and 131.8 percent compared to the previous year (June 2021). As a result, the prices of crops and foods are expected to maintain their increasing trends during the ongoing lean season, June – September 2022.