WFP Market Monitor - Sudan: June 2021

Highlights

The national average retail price of sorghum was SDG113.17/kg, which is an increase by 9.2% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of Wheat flour was SDG315.75/kg, which is an increase by 5.5% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of goat was SDG16,292/head, which is an increase by 37.3% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of groundnut was SDG12,216/sack, which is an increase by 14.65% compared to the previous month.

The national average cost of WFP local food basket was SDG198.0, which is an increase by 12.98% compared to the previous month.

Food Security Outlook

In June, the average cost of local food basket (LFB) increased to SDG198. The high demand of foreign currency from the parallel market was widened the gap between the official rates and parallel rates during June 2021; as 1 US$ traded around SDG460 on average in the parallel market compared to around SDG432 the official one of Central bank of Sudan. The fast devaluation of currency during last month was captured in the high cost of LFB which increased by 13 percent, which will be monitored closely by WFP. The inflation rate of foods and drinks group showed a decrease in May 2021 (241.8%), while the general inflation rate showed another record high (378.79%), compared to 361.14% in April 2021. On the other hand, there was slight improvement in the casual labor wage - daily rate, which increased by 38.0 percent compared to May 2021 and 324 percent compared the same of the previous year. Unless positive economic factors such as the government’s access to the World Bank and IMF funding and debt relief make fundamental changes to the macroeconomy, the sustained food insecurity and economic crisis may continue even after the end of lean season. Upcoming harvest season and the economic indicators should be closely monitored.