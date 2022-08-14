WFP Market Monitor - Sudan: July 2022

Highlights

The national average retail price of sorghum was SDG342.5/Kg, which is an increase of 13.0% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of Wheat flour was SDG761.8/Kg, which is stable compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of the goat was SDG24,468/head, which is an increase of 8.0% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of groundnut was SDG14,526/sack, which is a decrease of 4.0% compared to the previous month.

The national average cost of the WFP local food basket was SDG500.5, which is an increase of 8.0% compared to the previous month.

Food Security Outlook

The foreign exchange rate showed stability during the last three months, in July 2022, the official foreign exchange rate was around SDG446/1US$, the average parallel one was 566SDG/1US$, and the commercial banks’ average rate was around 568SDG/1 US$. The inflation rate showed a decrease in June 2022 (148.88 percent) compared to 192.21 percent in May 2022, while the monthly percentage change in the consumer price index (CPI) was +5.8 percent compared to +6.8 percent in May. The WFP local food basket cost (LFB) increased to SDG500.5 in July compared to SDG457.8 in June 2022.

The average casual labor daily wage rate has increased to SDG3,291, which is an increase of 11.9 percent compared to June 2022 while it was higher by 173 percent compared to the same period of the previous year (July 2021). On the other hand, there was sustained food insecurity and economic crisis, which is expected to continue until the current summer harvest is delivered to the market in October- December 2022. The sorghum price in Al-Gadaref Auction Market sharply increased by 18.0 percent compared to the previous month (June 2022) and 146.0 percent compared to the previous year (July 2021). As a result, the prices of crops and foods are expected to maintain their increasing trends during the ongoing lean season, June – September 2022.