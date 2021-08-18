WFP Market Monitor - Sudan: July 2021

Highlights

• The national average retail price of sorghum was SDG123.38/kg, which is an increase by 9.02% compared to the previous month.

• The national average retail price of Wheat flour was SDG335.33/kg, which is an increase by 6.20% compared to the previous month.

• The national average retail price of goat was SDG20,683/head, which is an increase by 26.95% compared to the previous month.

• The national average retail price of groundnut was SDG13,398/sack, which is an increase by 9.68% compared to the previous month.

• The national average cost of WFP local food basket was SDG211.51, which is an increase by 6.82% compared to the previous month.