WFP Market Monitor - Sudan: January 2022

Highlights

The national average retail price of sorghum was SDG149.8 /kg, which is a slight increase by 1.68% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of Wheat flour was SDG565.67/kg, which is a decrease by 4.46% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of goat was SDG19,279/head, which is a decrease by 2.70% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of groundnut was SDG9,498/sack, which is a decrease by 5.31% compared to the previous month.