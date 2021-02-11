WFP Market Monitor - Sudan: January 2021

Highlights

The national average retail price of sorghum was SDG89.7/kg, which is an increase by 3.03% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of Wheat flour was SDG178.3/kg, which is an increase by 12.8% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of goat was SDG7,977/head, which is an increase by 4.43% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of groundnut was SDG6,010/sack, which is an increase by 18.1% compared to the previous month.

The national average cost of local food basket was SDG123.15, which is an increase by 1.61% compared to the previous month.

Food Security Outlook

In January, the average cost of local food basket is slightly increased to 123.15 SDG, which coupled with a tremendous increase in the inflation rate during the previous months, 269.33 and 254.34 percent in December and November 2020, respectively. The situation is expected to worsen more and more due to further deterioration in the value of the Sudanese currency in January 2021, which was traded at 288 SDG for 1 US$, on average, in the parallel market compared to 263 in December 2020. The national average local food basket cost has showing steady increase since the beginning of the previous year. There was improvement in the casual labor wage-daily rate, which increased by 17.0 percent in January 2021 compared to December 2020, that might improve the purchasing power of population and mitigate the impact of high food prices, which also need to be closely monitored.