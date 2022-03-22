WFP Market Monitor - Sudan: February 2022

Highlights

• The national average retail price of sorghum was SDG162.44/kg, which is significant increase by 8.44% compared to the previous month.

• The national average retail price of Wheat flour was SDG598.25/kg, which is an increase by 5.76% compared to the previous month.

• The national average retail price of goat was SDG19,525/head, which is slight increase by 1.28% compared to the previous month.

• The national average retail price of groundnut was SDG10,118/sack, which is an increase by 6.53% compared to the previous month.

• The national average cost of WFP local food basket was SDG291.77, which is slight increase by 0.59% compared to the previous month.