WFP Market Monitor - Sudan: February 2021

Highlights

The national average retail price of sorghum was SDG97.33/kg, which is an increase by 4.93% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of Wheat flour was SDG242.75/kg, which is an increase by 36.17% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of goat was SDG7,561/head, which is an increase by 8.37% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of groundnut was SDG7,159/sack, which is an increase by 19.12% compared to the previous month.

The national average cost of local food basket was SDG148.57, which is an increase by 20.64% compared to the previous month.

Food Security Outlook

In February, the average cost of local food basket is sharply increased to 148.57 SDG, which coupled with a tremendous increase in the inflation rate during the previous months(304.33 percentin January 2021 and 269.33 percent in December 2020). The exchange rate policy change is likely to have impact on the food prices which will be monitored closely by WFP. The Sudanese currency since mid-February 2021 was traded around 378SDG for 1US$, on average. In the parallel market it is almost traded around the same rate. There was an improvement in the casual labor wage-daily rate, which increased by 14.0 percent in February 2021 compared to previous month, that could improve the purchasing power of the population and mitigate the impact of high food prices.