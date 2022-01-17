WFP Market Monitor - Sudan: December 2021

Highlights

The national average retail price of sorghum was SDG147.33 /kg, which is a slight increase by 0.72% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of Wheat flour was SDG592.08/kg, which is an increase by 1.69% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of goat was SDG19,814/head, which is a slight decrease by 0.73% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of groundnut was SDG10,031/sack, which is a decrease by 14.68% compared to the previous month.

The national average cost of WFP local food basket was SDG270.85, which is an increase by 3.3% compared to the previous month.

Food Security Outlook

During December, the official foreign exchange rate was around SDG448 per 1 US$, while the parallel one was 450SDG. The inflation rate showed another decrease in November 2021 (339.6%) compared to 350.84% in October 2021, while the monthly percentage change in the consumer price index (CPI) was +8.9% compared to +4.29% in the previous month, which shown an increase in the prices of commodities and services during November compared to October 2021. As the result, the average cost of WFP local food basket (LFB) increased to SDG270.85 in December compared to SDG262.21 in November. The average casual labor daily wage rate was increased to SDG1,797, which is a slight increase by 2.98 percent compared to November 2021 while it was higher by 226 percent compared the same period of previous year. On the other hand, there was increase in the sustained food insecurity and economic crisis which expected to continue after the main summer harvest season in November 2021 to February 2022. The sorghum price in Gadaref Auction Market increased by 3 percent compared to previous month. The prices of crops and foods are expected to maintain its increasing trends during 2022.