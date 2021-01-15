WFP Market Monitor - Sudan: December 2020

Highlights

The national average retail price of sorghum was SDG87.06/kg, which is an increase by 8.06% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of Wheat flour was SDG158/kg, which is a increase by 4.64% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of goat was SDG6,681/head, which is an increase by 5.56% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of groundnut was SDG5,087/sack, which is an increase by 20.03% compared to the previous month.

The national average cost of local food basket was SDG121.2, which is an increase by 2.85 compared to the previous month.

Food Security Outlook

In December, the average cost of local food basket reached a record of 121.2 Sudanese pounds coupled with the record inflation rate during the previous months, 269.33 and 254.34 percent in December and November, respectively. The situation is expected to worsen more and more due further deterioration in the value of Sudanese currency in December, which was traded, on average, at 265 SDG for 1 US$ in the parallel market compared to 250 in November. The national average local food basket cost has showing steady increase since the beginning of this year. Coupled with slight improvement in the casual labor wage-daily rate, which increased by 4.0 percent in December compared to November, the high food prices are eroding the purchasing power of the population, which should be closely monitored.