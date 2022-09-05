WFP Market Monitor - Sudan: August 2022

Highlights

▪ The national average retail price of sorghum was SDG414.1/Kg, which is a sharp increase of 20.9% compared to the previous month.

▪ The national average retail price of Wheat flour was SDG776.9/Kg, which is an increase of 2.0% compared to the previous month.

▪ The national average retail price of the goat was SDG23,645/head, which is a decrease of 3.4% compared to the previous month.

▪ The national average retail price of groundnut was SDG14,813/sack, which is an increase of 2.0% compared to the previous month.

▪ The national average cost of the WFP local food basket was SDG523.45, which is an increase of 4.6% compared to the previous month.