WFP Market Monitor - Sudan: August 2021

Highlights

• The national average retail price of sorghum was SDG129.27/kg, which is an increase by 4.77% compared to the previous month.

• The national average retail price of Wheat flour was SDG344.8/kg, which is an increase by 2.82% compared to the previous month.

• The national average retail price of goat was SDG20,277/head, which is an increase by 5.03% compared to the previous month.

• The national average retail price of groundnut was SDG13,861/sack, which is an increase by 3.46% compared to the previous month.

• The national average cost of WFP local food basket was SDG221.28, which is an increase by 4.62% compared to the previous month.

Food Security Outlook

During August, the parallel foreign exchange rate was stable around the official rate SDG445 per 1 US$. The inflation rate showed a decrease in August 2021 (387.56%) compared to 421.28% in July 2021, while the monthly percentage change in CPI was 6.52% compared to 13.28% in July, which sown in a slight increase in the prices of commodities and services. As the result, the average cost of WFP local food basket (LFB) increased to SDG221.28 in August compared SDG211.5 in July 2021. On the other hand, there was slight increase in the average casual labor wage-daily rate (SDG1,248), which an increased by 4.0 percent compared to July 2021 while it higher by 265 percent compared the same period of previous year. The sustained food insecurity and economic crisis may continue even after the main summer harvest season in November 2021 to February 2022, as complete lifting of fuel subsidy and free exchange policy pushed the production cost more than 3 to 4 times compared to previous season, which expected to push further the prices of crops and foods next year. Unless positive economic factors occur such as positive response from the Agriculture sector, improve in the access to foreign funds and debt relief that might make fundamental changes to the macroeconomy.