WFP Market Monitor - Sudan: April 2021

Highlights

The national average retail price of sorghum was SDG98.5/kg, which is slight increase by 0.3% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of Wheat flour was SDG272.2/kg, which is an increase by 3.9% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of goat was SDG9,648/head, which is an increase by 12.9% compared to the previous month.

The national average retail price of groundnut was SDG9,478/sack, which is an increase by 13.3% compared to the previous month.

The national average cost of local food basket was SDG152.2, which is an increase by 1.8% compared to the previous month.

Food Security Outlook

In April, the average cost of local food basket is slightly increased to 152.2 SDG. The exchange rate policy change is likely to have impact on the food prices which clearly captured in the stabilized local food basket cost during the last three months, which will be monitored closely by WFP. The Sudanese currency was traded around 381 SDG for 1 US$, on average, while in parallel markets was traded at higher rates (>385SDG/1US$) compared to banks’ rates. There is currently a pressure for further depreciation which will lead to the increase in the prices of goods and services, mainly imported ones. There was slight decrease in the inflation rates of foods and drinks group in March 2021 (253.08%) compared to February 2021 (261.99%). There was slight improvement in the casual labor wage-daily rate, which increased by 5.0 percent in April 2021 compared to previous month.