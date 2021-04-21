West Darfur governor issues disaster declaration

April 20, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - West Darfur Governor Mohamed Aldoma on Tuesday declared the state capital El Geneina as a disaster-stricken area and requested urgent humanitarian intervention from the federal government.

In his disaster declaration, Aldoma said the humanitarian situation in the state exceeds West Darfur response capabilities, pointing that all the residents of the areas affected by the recent tribal violence are now displaced in the public institutions including schools, places of worship, and roads.

Clashes between the Arab Rizeigat and Masalit communities erupted in El-Geneina on Saturday 3 April. Over 144 people were killed and 233 others seriously injured. Hundreds of thousands fled their areas.

In his disaster declaration, the governor directed the State Ministry of Health and Social Development, the State Humanitarian Aid Commission, the Governor Adviser for Humanitarian Affairs to set the appropriate measures to coordinate with the central government in the distribution of humanitarian aid urgently to the affected residents.

On 12 April, the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan arrived a two-day visit to El-Geinana where he met the tribal leaders and political groups. He returned to Khartoum on 14 April and left Interior Minister Izzeldin al-Sheikh in El-Geneina to implement a series of decisions to restore security.

Regarding humanitarian assistance, the government in Khartoum pledged to provide the needed relief. As an administrative measure, the governor who was in Khartoum during the al-Burhan visit had to issue a disaster declaration.

Al-Sheikh who returned Tuesday from El-Geneina told reporters that the transitional government will make the needed decisions to provide humanitarian assistance and enhance security measures in West Darfur.

He further confirmed the deteriorated humanitarian situation saying the humanitarian needs are greater than the capacities of groups operating in El-Geneina.

