West Darfur (Geneina) interagency SEA Risk Assessment July 2021

The SEA Risk Assessment was conducted at the request of OCHA Sudan, in collaboration with the Sudan PSEA Network. A total of 269 (172F; 97M) respondents and another 22 IDP (male) leaders were reached in focus group discussions . Data collection was conducted in 5 gathering points/areas/camps in and around Geneina as below:

Dorti IDP camp

Al Mashardeen gathering point

Aleman Al Kazim gathering point

Open University of Sudan gathering point

Al Jabal returnees area

Additionally, 5 staff responded to a self-administered survey on integrating PSEA in the West Darfur response, while another 15 staff members participated in key informant interviews with frontline responders.

Appreciation and acknowledgement goes towards the assessment team that was constituted by:

Ivy Ndung’u - RCO

Nuwar Abdelmahmoud - RCO

Ali Abdulrahman - OCHA

Alfayha Ismail - UNHCR

Mohamed Alamadin Elsinnari - UNICEF

Tarekegn Sakato - UNICEF

Tayseer Mustafa - Save the Children International

Zahra Khamis - Child Development Foundation

Balgeese Hamza Adam - Child Development Foundation

Elsanousi Abdelrahim - WFP

We also wish to sincerely thank colleagues who provided technical/administrative/logistical inputs to the assessment including but not limited to: (a) Victoria Nwogu - RCO, (b) Jane Mbakaya - OCHA, (b) Ali Abdulrahman - OCHA, (c) Madhav Raj Belbase - UNHCR, (d) Mastura Hamid - UNFPA and (e) Faith Atieno (WFP).

This SEA Risk Assessment focused on 6 Key Components of the PSEA Joint Framework of Action as below: