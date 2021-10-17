Sudan
West Darfur (Geneina) interagency SEA Risk Assessment July 2021
The SEA Risk Assessment was conducted at the request of OCHA Sudan, in collaboration with the Sudan PSEA Network. A total of 269 (172F; 97M) respondents and another 22 IDP (male) leaders were reached in focus group discussions . Data collection was conducted in 5 gathering points/areas/camps in and around Geneina as below:
- Dorti IDP camp
- Al Mashardeen gathering point
- Aleman Al Kazim gathering point
- Open University of Sudan gathering point
- Al Jabal returnees area
Additionally, 5 staff responded to a self-administered survey on integrating PSEA in the West Darfur response, while another 15 staff members participated in key informant interviews with frontline responders.
Appreciation and acknowledgement goes towards the assessment team that was constituted by:
- Ivy Ndung’u - RCO
- Nuwar Abdelmahmoud - RCO
- Ali Abdulrahman - OCHA
- Alfayha Ismail - UNHCR
- Mohamed Alamadin Elsinnari - UNICEF
- Tarekegn Sakato - UNICEF
- Tayseer Mustafa - Save the Children International
- Zahra Khamis - Child Development Foundation
- Balgeese Hamza Adam - Child Development Foundation
- Elsanousi Abdelrahim - WFP
We also wish to sincerely thank colleagues who provided technical/administrative/logistical inputs to the assessment including but not limited to: (a) Victoria Nwogu - RCO, (b) Jane Mbakaya - OCHA, (b) Ali Abdulrahman - OCHA, (c) Madhav Raj Belbase - UNHCR, (d) Mastura Hamid - UNFPA and (e) Faith Atieno (WFP).
This SEA Risk Assessment focused on 6 Key Components of the PSEA Joint Framework of Action as below:
- The likelihood of SEA and other forms of misconduct occurring
- Reporting—preferred channels of reporting, barriers to reporting and how to facilitate reporting
- Communicating rights to communities as part of AAP
- Complaints and Feedback Mechanisms
- Procedures to identify and respond to incidents of GBV:
- Knowledge and awareness on PSEA amongst frontline responders.
