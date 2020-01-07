West Darfur: Flash Report, 28 Dec - 6 Jan

Situation Overview

Since 28 December 2019, a dispute between Massalit and Arab tribesmen in Krinding IDP camp (approx. 3 km east of El Geneina), has fueled a series of incidents and increased tensions in and around El Geneina, West Darfur, resulting in widespread internal displacement of people. Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and partners estimate that approximately 45,000 people have been displaced, including 32,000 from three IDP camps (Krinding 1, 2, and Al Sultan camp), and the rest from Kreding, Bab Al Jenan, Dar AlSalam, and Dar Alnaiem. Approximately 5,000 have crossed the border into Chad. In addition, 54 people have been killed and 60 people have been injured. People have taken refuge in different areas in El Geneina, including schools and local government buildings.

On the same day El Geneina Hospital was attacked by armed groups destroying the blood bank and office equipment and items were looted which made the medical facility non-functional for a period of time.

RH/GBV Priority Needs and Challenges

Based on rapid assessment carried out by Sudanese Read Crescent SRC and Social Workers from the Ministry of Health and Social Development, out of the 45,000 there are currently 10,800 Women of Reproductive Age in need of sexual and reproductive health services. According to data received from WD SMOH there are currently 3,442 pregnant women and UNFPA estimates that around 119 births are expected to take place during this month and additional there are 38 women who have recently delivered in the past week. This calls for immediate action to ensure that these pregnant women have timely access to emergency obstetric care services as well as ANC services.

In the absence of systematic collection of data on survivors of GBV, there are no cases reported, however, such violence is always associated with an increased risk of sexual violence towards women and children. In view of an increase in violence and aggression against women and children, IDPs need to be sensitized to have access to GBV response services.

Information from the State Ministry of Health and Social Development in West Darfur has identified the following needs and challenges: