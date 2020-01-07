West Darfur: Flash Report, 28 Dec - 6 Jan
Situation Overview
Since 28 December 2019, a dispute between Massalit and Arab tribesmen in Krinding IDP camp (approx. 3 km east of El Geneina), has fueled a series of incidents and increased tensions in and around El Geneina, West Darfur, resulting in widespread internal displacement of people. Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and partners estimate that approximately 45,000 people have been displaced, including 32,000 from three IDP camps (Krinding 1, 2, and Al Sultan camp), and the rest from Kreding, Bab Al Jenan, Dar AlSalam, and Dar Alnaiem. Approximately 5,000 have crossed the border into Chad. In addition, 54 people have been killed and 60 people have been injured. People have taken refuge in different areas in El Geneina, including schools and local government buildings.
On the same day El Geneina Hospital was attacked by armed groups destroying the blood bank and office equipment and items were looted which made the medical facility non-functional for a period of time.
RH/GBV Priority Needs and Challenges
Based on rapid assessment carried out by Sudanese Read Crescent SRC and Social Workers from the Ministry of Health and Social Development, out of the 45,000 there are currently 10,800 Women of Reproductive Age in need of sexual and reproductive health services. According to data received from WD SMOH there are currently 3,442 pregnant women and UNFPA estimates that around 119 births are expected to take place during this month and additional there are 38 women who have recently delivered in the past week. This calls for immediate action to ensure that these pregnant women have timely access to emergency obstetric care services as well as ANC services.
In the absence of systematic collection of data on survivors of GBV, there are no cases reported, however, such violence is always associated with an increased risk of sexual violence towards women and children. In view of an increase in violence and aggression against women and children, IDPs need to be sensitized to have access to GBV response services.
Information from the State Ministry of Health and Social Development in West Darfur has identified the following needs and challenges:
There is only one ambulance working at all IDP gathering centers and there is a need to improve coordination to ensure timely services and life-saving referral of cases.
Due to overcrowding at most of the IDP gathering points, the women who have recently delivered do not have access to safe spaces and shelter and are staying in open yards. Therefore, there is an urgent need to strengthen intra-natal services comprising of 25 delivery beds, 5 postdelivery beds, 50 mattresses with sheets as well as basic equipment to support safe delivery (safe delivery kits)
There is a need to provide 3442 individual clean delivery kits to all pregnant women as well as 3500 hygiene kits for distribution to most vulnerable women.
In view of the cold weather condition (4000) blankets are also required.
There is a significant need for 3500 newborn kits including, towels and clothes.
Need to strengthen primary health services including reproductive health services through provision of essential medicines and supplies.
An initial assessment is needed to provide data for an appropriate response and strengthen referral mechanism for victims of GBV.
Protection concerns, including from GBV, are exacerbated by the precarious living conditions, lack of adequate lighting and lack of sufficient and gender-appropriate WASH facilities.